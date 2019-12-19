|
EVANS née Clarke Passed away 12th December,
Maureen, aged 85 years.
Wife of the late Carl, loving Mum to Nick and Mother-in-law to Pippa.
Adored Nanny to Ellie and Livvy.
Funeral service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 11.30am. Family flowers only but donations
to The Salvation Army or Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019