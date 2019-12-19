Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:00
St Michaels Church
Garfield Street
View Map
Maureen Eaton Notice
Eaton Maureen Suddenly fell asleep on
4th December 2019.
Now reunited with
her late husband Roger.
Dearly missed by her
children Ivan & Lucille,
Kieran & Louise, Marcia & John
and grandchildren Jade and Jordan.
Funeral service to be held at
St Michaels Church, Garfield Street on
Monday 6th January 2020 at 1.00pm,
followed by burial at
the Lawn Cemetery
of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired for
Air Ambulance
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
