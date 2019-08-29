Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
13:15
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Notice Condolences

Maureen Cameron Notice
Cameron Maureen H. L. Passed away suddenly on
16th August 2019, after a short illness, at the age of 84.
Maureen had been a loving wife to Donald C Cameron (deceased)
and a wonderful mother to
Louise, Ewen and Fiona and grandmother to Alexander and James.
Maureen lived in Richmond Village, Northampton,
but had many friends in Kettering,
where she had lived since 1977.
Maureen's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 4th September
2019, 1.15 pm at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made
payable please to RSPB or
The Woodland Trust,
may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
