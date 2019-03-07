Home

Matthew Brazier Notice
BRAZIER Peacefully on 4th February 2019, Matthew aged 42 years of Finedon.
Former football player for QPR, Fulham, Cardiff and Leyton Orient.
Beloved husband of Michelle,
devoted dad of
James, Ethan and Lucas.
Much loved son of Gwen and Ron. Matthew will be greatly missed
by so many.
A celebration of Matthew's life will take place at St. Mary's Church, Finedon on Friday 15th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations for Lymphoma Action may be sent to
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
