J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30
Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel)
Mary Washer

Mary Washer Notice
Washer (nee Walker)
Mary Sadly, on 29th June 2019, passed gracefully away whilst being comforted by her loving daughter Joy. Widow of Victor to whom she was devotedly married for 61 years, grandmother of beloved Edward, of whom she was
so proud, mother in law of Martin, and an aunt and great aunt. So dearly loved, so greatly missed. God bless. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on Friday, 19th July at 12.30pm. No obligation for mourning wear. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Kidney Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019
