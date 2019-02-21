|
|
|
TROUP On February 7th 2019
sadly but peacefully
Mary aged 82 years.
Beloved wife to the late John, mother to Ruth, Peter
and Roman (son in law).
Devoted nanny to David and Rachel
and great nanny Mary to Caidyn,
Hugo and Matilda. Beloved aunt
to all her nieces and nephews
and a dear faithful friend to many.
Mary's funeral will take place at
Shire Lodge Cemetery on
Wednesday 27th February at 1.30pm followed by a service at
The Pentecostal Church,
Studfall Avenue Corby.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
