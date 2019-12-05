Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Smart

Notice Condolences

Mary Smart Notice
SMART Peacefully on 26th November 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Mary aged 90 years of Irchester
and Wollaston. Beloved Wife of the
late David. Loving mother of Tim and Richard, Charlotte and Penny
(daughters-in-law), much loved grandma of Thomas.
The funeral service will be held at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 13th December at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to
A.Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -