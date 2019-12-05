|
|
|
SMART Peacefully on 26th November 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Mary aged 90 years of Irchester
and Wollaston. Beloved Wife of the
late David. Loving mother of Tim and Richard, Charlotte and Penny
(daughters-in-law), much loved grandma of Thomas.
The funeral service will be held at Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Friday 13th December at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only please donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to
A.Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019