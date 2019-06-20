|
SEDDON Mary Peacefully on 10th June 2019, Mary, aged 90 years of Kettering.
Loving Mum of Stephen and
Mother in law to Claire,
devoted Nanna to Peter, Sister to Dick and Sister in law to Jean.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Mary's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Wednesday 3rd July at 10:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
are being received for
Beaumont Nursing Home, Kettering.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road,
Kettering, NN15 7QD.
Tel 01536 513 123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
