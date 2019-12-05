Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Reed

Notice Condolences

Mary Reed Notice
REED Mary Rosaline
Passed away peacefully on
27th November aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of Ted and dearly loved Mum to Sandra, John and David.
A wonderful Nan and Great Nan.
The funeral service will take place at
St Edwards Roman Catholic Church, Kettering on Thursday 12th December at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Cransley Hospice
may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -