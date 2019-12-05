|
REED Mary Rosaline
Passed away peacefully on
27th November aged 85 years.
Beloved Wife of Ted and dearly loved Mum to Sandra, John and David.
A wonderful Nan and Great Nan.
The funeral service will take place at
St Edwards Roman Catholic Church, Kettering on Thursday 12th December at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Cransley Hospice
may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019