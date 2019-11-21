|
|
|
McLELLAN On November 15th 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Mary aged 85 years of Corby.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Allan and Anne. Dear mother-in-law of Maxine and Robert, loving gran to Sean,
Megan, Ben, Abbie, Cory, Joshua
and the late Joseph.
She will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Mary's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday December 2nd at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Lakelands Hospice
will be collected at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019