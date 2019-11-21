Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McLellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McLellan

Notice Condolences

Mary McLellan Notice
McLELLAN On November 15th 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Mary aged 85 years of Corby.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Allan and Anne. Dear mother-in-law of Maxine and Robert, loving gran to Sean,
Megan, Ben, Abbie, Cory, Joshua
and the late Joseph.
She will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Mary's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday December 2nd at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only by request, donations for Lakelands Hospice
will be collected at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -