MAXWELL Mary
Stephen, Daphne and family would like to thank everyone for their support following the death of Mary.
Thanks to those who attended the funeral, sent cards of sympathy, gave donations and expressed their condolences in person.
Thank you to all the staff at Sandalwood Court, who showed exemplary standards of care in her final days.
Special thanks to the Reverend Dr John Smith for his contribution to a wonderful service and to Averil Phillips and Family Funeral Directors for
their support and guidance.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
