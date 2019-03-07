Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Maxwell

Notice

Mary Maxwell Notice
MAXWELL Mary
Stephen, Daphne and family would like to thank everyone for their support following the death of Mary.
Thanks to those who attended the funeral, sent cards of sympathy, gave donations and expressed their condolences in person.

Thank you to all the staff at Sandalwood Court, who showed exemplary standards of care in her final days.

Special thanks to the Reverend Dr John Smith for his contribution to a wonderful service and to Averil Phillips and Family Funeral Directors for
their support and guidance.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.