|
|
|
MAXWELL Mary Passed away peacefully at
Sandalwood Court, Corby
on 2nd February 2019 aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alex,
much loved mum of Stephen
and Daphne (daughter-in-law),
dear grandma of Christopher and Jane, Colin and Jodi, Adrian and Alex,
great grandma of Joseph,
Isaac and Ella.
Funeral service to be held at the
Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul,
Kettering on Tuesday 19th February
at 11.00am followed by burial at the
Lawn Cemetery of Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for
Alzheimer's Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More