Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00
St. Andrew's Church
Kettering
Mary Dickenson

Notice Condolences

Mary Dickenson Notice
DICKENSON Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 20th July 2019, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Graham,
much loved mum of Sarah and Emma, mother-in-law to Kevin and Matt, devoted granny of Matthew and Arran.
Sadly missed by many
and will remain in our hearts
and thoughts forever.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Andrew's Church, Kettering on
Tuesday 6th August at 11.00 a.m.
Followed by a private family burial.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019
