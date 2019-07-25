|
Butcher On 4th July 2019 suddenly at home
in Corby, Mary, aged 63 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert
and much loved mum to Lee.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Mary's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 14th August at 10am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, are being received for Northamptonshire Domestic Violence Service, information on how to donate can be found via www.ndas.co
Family ask no black to be worn
but a bit of colour.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 25, 2019