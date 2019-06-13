Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Mary Brittin Notice
BRITTIN Peacefully on 28th May, 2019
Mary aged 87 years of Stanwick,
in the presence of her loving family.
Beloved wife of the late Bryan.
Much loved mother of Simon & Sally,
devoted grandmother of Eva,
Francis, Giles, Hayley & Charlotte.
Mary will be sadly missed by
all her family & friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Laurence Church, Stanwick on
Wednesday 19th June at 12 noon
followed by interment at
Stanwick Cemetery.
Flowers or donations
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
