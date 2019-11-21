|
Pendered Martin Charles It is with great sadness
that the Pendered family announce Martin's unexpected death
on 11th November 2019.
There will be a private family funeral followed by a memorial service at 2pm on Tuesday 10th December in
St Margaret's Church, Denton.
No flowers by request.
Any donations to the
British Lung Foundation or
St Margaret's may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road, Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019