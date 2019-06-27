Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Marlene Summers

Marlene Summers Notice
SUMMERS Peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital after a short illness, on Tuesday 18th June 2019, Marlene Ann aged 82 years. Beloved Wife of the late Derek, a much loved Mum to Myra, Tina and Neil,
and a devoted Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Wellingborough on Tuesday 2nd July at 10:00am,
followed by cremation at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to The Deep Sea Fishermen's Mission (a charity Marlene
supported for many decades) c/o Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough,
Northants, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
