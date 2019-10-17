|
Herity (nee Mead) On 6th October 2019,
Marlene passed away suddenly at Kettering General Hospital.
A beloved wife of the late Mark Mead and her second husband,
the late Hugh Herity.
Much loved mum of Christopher
and Mark. Devoted nana of Jamie, Holly, Sean and Kerrula.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Requiem Mass for Marlene will be
held at St Brendan's Church,
Beanfield Avenue, Corby on
Tuesday 29th October at 10.00am, followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019