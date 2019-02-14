Home

Measham Family Funeral Service (Measham, Swadlincote)
The Courtyard
Swadlincote, Derbyshire DE12 7HR
01530 274466
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
14:30
Bretby Crematorium in the Anglesey Chapel
Marlene Andrews Notice
Andrews Marlene Edith Formerly of Wellingborough.
Wife of the late Neville,
a much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma,
who will be sadly missed by all.
passed away peacefully at home on January 31st 2019, aged 80 years.
Marlene's funeral service
will take place on Friday
February 22nd 2.30pm at
Bretby Crematorium in the
Anglesey Chapel. Flowers welcome
or donations, if desired, in memory
of Marlene, will benefit
The Chemotherapy Ward at
Queens Hospital, Burton.
All enquiries please to Sally Grice Measham Family Funeral Service
Tel: 01530 274466
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
