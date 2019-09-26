|
Tyrrell Mark Jonathan Suddenly on September 11th 2019
at U.H.C.W., Mark, aged 44 years,
of Kettering.
Beloved son of Judith and the late Trevor and brother to Sarah.
Loving dad to Kaitlyn and James and grandad to Poppy.
Mark will be greatly missed by his grandad, his nephew Reece and all his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mark's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, on
Thursday October 3rd at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only by request, mourners are requested to
wear something red.
Donations, if desired, are being received at the service for Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
All further enquiries please to
JR Norris and Son,
59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering
Tel: 01536 483220
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019