|
|
|
STOREY Mark On 25th October 2019, Mark aged 46 years of Kettering, sadly passed away.
A much loved husband of Tracey and a devoted Dad to Nicole and Melissa.
Son of Ken and the late Theresa.
Mark will be so greatly missed by all his loving family and many, many friends.
Mark's funeral service will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Carey Baptist Church,
Nelson St Kettering NN16 8QL followed by a private committal at Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. No mourning attire to be worn, bright colours and football shirts only please.
Family flowers only however there will be a retiring collection at the church with proceeds going to
Cransley Hospice.
Further enquiries please to
J R Norris Funeral Service, Edinburgh Road, Kettering NN16 8NZ
Tel: 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019