|
|
|
ROBERTS
Passed away on 2nd August, Mark, formerly of Corby aged 56 years.
Son of the late John and Myra
and a dear Brother to Neil.
A loving Uncle, he will be sadly
missed by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 15th August at 2.30pm.
Floral tributes may be sent.
For all enquiries, please contact:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering
Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019