HOWLING Mark Suddenly on 23rd November 2019
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Janet,
loving dad of Lesley and Tony,
Warren and Donika,
dear grandad of Amber, Freya and Ora.
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
MS Research
may be given at the service,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
