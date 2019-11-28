|
BIDDLE Marjorie Peacefully on 15th November 2019 at The Old Vicarage Care Home, Weekley,
aged 94 years.
Beloved Mum of David, Michael, Randall, and the late Martin. Nana to Martin, Jake, Kieran and Tom.
Great Grandmother to little Tommy.
Marjorie's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Friday 6th December at 2.30pm. Immediate family flowers only by request and donations, if desired, are being received for
Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby. 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019