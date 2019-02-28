Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00
Kettering Crematorium
Marion Frost Notice
FROST Marion of Taunton Avenue,
formerly Compton Green.
Following a long illness bravely
borne, with deep sadness we have
to announce the passing of
our mum, Marion Frost on
13th February 2019 aged 71.
Funeral service to take place at
12 noon, Wednesday 6th March at
Kettering Crematorium.
All welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred to Lakelands Hospice, Corby.
All welcome to attend after the service for a celebration of Marion's life
at the Beefeater, Corby.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Corby. Tel 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
