GILBERT Peacefully on 30th May, 2019
at Northampton General Hospital.
Marina aged 83 years of Raunds.
Beloved wife of the late Norman.
Loving mum of Stephen,
Nicholas, Paul & Mark,
mother in law of
Karen, Kim, Tracy & Ang &
a special nan & great nan.
Funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
5th July at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
donation if desired for
Cats Protection League,
The or
Cancer Research UK may be sent
to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 04933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
