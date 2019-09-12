Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Fitzsimmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Fitzsimmons

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Fitzsimmons Notice
FITZSIMMONS MARILYN
(Formerly Purcell) Suddenly on 6th September 2019
aged 69 years of Wellingborough. Much loved wife of Hugh,
devoted mum to Scott, Kerri-Ann
and Kirsty, dear nanny to all her grandchildren and a dear sister.
Loved and missed
by all her family and friends.
Marilyn's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 19th September 2019 at Wellingborough Crematorium at 12noon. Flowers welcome, if desired, donations for Macmillan Nurses
can be sent to Cooksleys
Independent Funeral Service,
1 Berrymoor Court, Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough. Tel: (01933) 770250.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.