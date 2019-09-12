|
|
|
FITZSIMMONS MARILYN
(Formerly Purcell) Suddenly on 6th September 2019
aged 69 years of Wellingborough. Much loved wife of Hugh,
devoted mum to Scott, Kerri-Ann
and Kirsty, dear nanny to all her grandchildren and a dear sister.
Loved and missed
by all her family and friends.
Marilyn's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 19th September 2019 at Wellingborough Crematorium at 12noon. Flowers welcome, if desired, donations for Macmillan Nurses
can be sent to Cooksleys
Independent Funeral Service,
1 Berrymoor Court, Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough. Tel: (01933) 770250.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019