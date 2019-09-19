|
WILSON On Friday 13th September 2019, Margaret after a brave battle with a long illness passed away peacefully
at home aged 72 years.
Beloved mum, sister, auntie, grandma and daughter. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Margaret's Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on
Tuesday 1st October at 10.00am.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019