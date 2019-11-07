Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Summerfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Summerfield

Notice Condolences

Margaret Summerfield Notice
SUMMERFIELD Peacefully on 24th October, 2019
at Northampton General Hospital. Margaret Anita Summerfield,
aged 79 years of Finedon.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon Caleb Summerfield, loving mum of Mark & Kay, Helena & Adrian (daughter & son in law) and dearest grandma of William, Guy, Josephine & Charles.
Funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for The Stroke Association may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -