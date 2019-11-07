|
|
|
SUMMERFIELD Peacefully on 24th October, 2019
at Northampton General Hospital. Margaret Anita Summerfield,
aged 79 years of Finedon.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon Caleb Summerfield, loving mum of Mark & Kay, Helena & Adrian (daughter & son in law) and dearest grandma of William, Guy, Josephine & Charles.
Funeral service will take place at Nene Valley Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for The Stroke Association may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019