The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Margaret Smyth Notice
SMYTH On August 6th 2019 at home after a brave battle
Margaret Jane aged 81 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Tom. Loving mother of Bill, Elizabeth and Tracy.
Mother-in-law of Helen and Eddie. Adored granny of Tamsin, Ed,
Connel, Boyd and Cassie.
Great granny of Keane.
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure
Margaret's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 22nd August at 2.30pm.
All flowers and further enquires please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
