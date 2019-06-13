|
SMITH (nee Churchman)
Margaret Passed away peacefully
at Kettering General Hospital,
on 25th May 2019 after a short illness.
Devoted wife of the late Terry
and a dear aunt to all her family.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Thursday 20th June at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
