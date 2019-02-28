Home

More Obituaries for Margaret Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Robinson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Margaret Passed away suddenly at
Kettering General Hospital
on 15th February aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of Derek,
loving mum of Peter and Dola,
Jennifer and the late Catherine,
loved by her grandchildren
Liam, Christopher, Kieron and Emily.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 12.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
SHINE
(Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus)
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
