Margaret Pittonet

Margaret Pittonet
PITTONET Margaret Lilian
(Meg)
(nee Jakins) 26.10.1927
passed away peacefully on
14th October 2019 at Freestones, Irthlingborough.
Wife of the late Mario and subsequently partner of the late Manny, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will be at The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 2.30pm.
No flowers please. Donations instead may be given at the service or sent direct to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019
