Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30
Doddington Road Cemetery
Wellingborough
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30
St Barnabas' Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Perkins

Notice Condolences

Margaret Perkins Notice
PERKINS Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 10th July 2019, aged 90 years. A wonderful piano teacher who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Margaret's funeral will take place on Tuesday 30th July with a committal at Doddington Road Cemetery, Wellingborough at 10.30am
followed by a thanksgiving service at
St Barnabas' Church at 11.30am.
Family flowers by request but donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to a .
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.