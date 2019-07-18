|
|
|
PERKINS Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 10th July 2019, aged 90 years. A wonderful piano teacher who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Margaret's funeral will take place on Tuesday 30th July with a committal at Doddington Road Cemetery, Wellingborough at 10.30am
followed by a thanksgiving service at
St Barnabas' Church at 11.30am.
Family flowers by request but donations in memory of Margaret may be sent to a .
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 18, 2019