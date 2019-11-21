Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:00
Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin
Burton Latimer
Margaret Northern Notice
NORTHERN Margaret Joan Aged 98 years.
Passed away on 16th November 2019.
Now reunited with her husband Joffre.
'Keep Dancing'
Loving mother of Jacqui, Freddie,
Chris and the late Sally,
loved nan of Cheryl, Justin, Paul
and the late Peter,
a dear great nan and
sister of John.
Funeral service to be held at the
Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin,
Burton Latimer on
Friday 29th November at 1.00 p.m.
followed by burial in the cemetery.
All flowers and enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
