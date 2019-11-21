|
NORTHERN Margaret Joan Aged 98 years.
Passed away on 16th November 2019.
Now reunited with her husband Joffre.
'Keep Dancing'
Loving mother of Jacqui, Freddie,
Chris and the late Sally,
loved nan of Cheryl, Justin, Paul
and the late Peter,
a dear great nan and
sister of John.
Funeral service to be held at the
Parish Church of St. Mary the Virgin,
Burton Latimer on
Friday 29th November at 1.00 p.m.
followed by burial in the cemetery.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019