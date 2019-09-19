Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Neaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Neaves

Notice Condolences

Margaret Neaves Notice
NEAVES Passed away peacefully on
12th September after a short illness, Margaret, aged 83 years.
Loving Wife to Frederick (Mick), precious Mum to Vanessa and Joanne and Mother-in-law to Lee. A wonderful Nanna to Liam, Emma, Craig, Ryan and Lauren and Great Nanna to Charlotte. She will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
19th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for Air Ambulance may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.