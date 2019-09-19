|
|
|
NEAVES Passed away peacefully on
12th September after a short illness, Margaret, aged 83 years.
Loving Wife to Frederick (Mick), precious Mum to Vanessa and Joanne and Mother-in-law to Lee. A wonderful Nanna to Liam, Emma, Craig, Ryan and Lauren and Great Nanna to Charlotte. She will be greatly missed by
all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
19th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations for Air Ambulance may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019