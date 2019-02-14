|
McMAHON
Margaret Died peacefully at home after a long battle with Cancer
on 3rd February 2019,
aged 66 years.
Missed beyond words by Joe,
her family and friends, deeply
loved and always in our hearts.
Margaret's coffin will be brought into Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby at 4.30pm
on Tuesday February 19th and a Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at 10.30 am the following morning.
No flowers please, donations,
if desired, to Hearing Dogs for the
Deaf or Guide Dogs for the Blind www.hearingdogs.org.uk, www.guidedogs.org.uk.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
