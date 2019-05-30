Home

MCBRIDE On 11th May 2019 Margaret sadly passed away.
Beloved wife of Frank, who dearly loved her for 55 years. Much loved mum to June and James, mother - in - law to Jimmy and Mel, granny to Paul, Fergus and Bailey, She will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel Kettering Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 1:00pm. Family flowers only by request. All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
