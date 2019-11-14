|
|
|
Holmes (nee Stevenson)
Margaret Ann Passed away suddenly but
peacefully in hospital on
6th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Wife of the late Errol,
much loved mum of
Julie, Paul and Lynsey,
mother-in-law of
Sam, Anthony and Julie,
devoted nan to Erin and Matthew
and great-nan to Thomas.
Committal Service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
15th November at 11.30 a.m.
followed by a Memorial Service at
All Saints Church, Rushton
at 12.30p.m.
All flowers and enquiries please to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019