|
|
|
HAWKINS Peacefully on 8th September 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Margaret, aged 89 years,
of Higham Ferrers.
Beloved Wife of the late Richard.
Loving Mum of Patricia, Jackie,
Davina and Lauretta.
A dear Mother-In-Law,
Nan and Granny.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Church , Higham Ferrers on Monday 23rd September at 2.00 p.m. followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for W.N.A.A.(Air Ambulance) may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019