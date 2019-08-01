Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Margaret Gibson Notice
GIBSON On 20th July 2019
Margaret sadly passed away at Sandalwood Court Care Home,
Corby, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Robert Gibson (Bob),
loving mum to Colin and Stuart, grandma to Hollee and
great grandma to Logan.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Margaret's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Friday 9th August at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby,
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
