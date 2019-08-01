|
|
|
FOWELL Margaret Roberta
(fondly known as Bobby) After a courageously fought battle
with MND,
Bobby sadly passed away peacefully
on 22nd July 2019 aged 75 years.
Loving wife to Michael,
much loved mum to
Deborah, Judith and Louise,
devoted grandma to Josh, George,
Andrew, Ben and Mollie,
loving sister and sister-in-law
to Cynthia and Eddie,
an auntie to Esther and Lindsay.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 14th August at 2.30pm.
Refreshments afterwards at the
Corn Market Hall, Kettering.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for the
MND Association and LUPUS UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019