Margaret Edge

Notice Condolences

Margaret Edge Notice
Edge (née Spencer)
Margaret On February 2nd 2019, peacefully at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital,
following a short illness aged 85 years, of Roydon. Beloved wife of the late Alan, Much loved mum of Richard, Jane and Philip (De'cd) and loving
granma of Laura and Katy.
Donations if desired in memory of
Margaret for Suffolk Wildlife Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home,
63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk,
IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at
www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
