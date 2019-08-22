Home

DAVIS Margaret Anna 12.08.2019
Margaret, 81 years,
passed away peacefully at home with family.

Loving Wife, Mother, Nana
and Great Nana.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.

Reunited with her true love Alfred.

The funeral shall take place on
Monday 2nd September at 10.00am
at St Edmund Campion RC Church, Henshaw Road, Wellingborough.

Donations to Marie Curie
in Margaret's memory may be sent to John Drage Funeral Directors,
60 Croyland Road, Wellinbgborough. NN8 2AU.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
