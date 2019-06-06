Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:45
St. Botolph's Church
Stoke Albany
Margaret Barlow Notice
Barlow Margaret Mary of Stoke Albany. It is with great sadness to announce our devoted mum passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on the 28th May, aged 85. Widow to the late William (Bill) and loving mum to Anne, Wendy, Michael and Jayne, mother in law to John, Keith, Alison and Peter. She was a very special nan, nanny and big nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by us all and loved forever. The Funeral Service will take place at St. Botolph's Church, Stoke Albany on Friday
21st June at 11.45am, followed by a cremation at The Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the Wilbarston & Stoke Albany Seniors Christmas Party Fund may be sent to
J. Stamp and Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524. Donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may also be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
