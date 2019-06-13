|
|
|
BAGSHAW Margaret Elizabeth Sadly passed away on
Sunday 9th June 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eddie,
much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma,
a dear sister, aunty,
great aunty and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Monday 24th June at 1.00 p.m.
No flowers please but
donations if desired for
Diabetes UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More