SAUNDERS Malcolm Walter Mackenzie Retired Vicar of
Ketton and Tinwell
and St. Columba's, Corby.
Died peacefully on 5th July 2019
at Kettering General Hospital.
Missed greatly by his family,
especially Sheila.
A thanksgiving service will be held
at Barrowden Parish Church
on Friday 19th July 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only and
colourful dress preferred.
Donations, if desired, to Tearfund c/o
E M Dorman Funeral Directors,
69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019